This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 4 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Teenager who slashed woman's throat in Dún Laoghaire attack given 11-year sentence

The boy was 15-years-old when he arranged through a dating app to meet a woman and then attempted to kill her.

By Eoin Reynolds Monday 4 Nov 2019, 12:10 PM
1 hour ago 7,872 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4878202
File photo
Image: Shutterstock
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock

A TEENAGE BOY who tried to murder a woman he met on an internet dating app has been sentenced to eleven years detention but that will be reviewed in 2023.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named because he is a minor, has been in custody since December 2017 when he lured Stephanie Ng to an isolated area at the Sea Front, Queen’s Road, Dun Laoghaire.

Today Justice Michael White said the boy most likely strangled her until she was unconscious before he slashed her neck with a knife. He then, “left her for dead without any attempt at assistance.”

He said the attack was planned and pre-meditated and the purpose of him contacting her on social media was to cause harm. He said there was evidence of a “determined strategy” to entice her to an isolated location where he carried out the “cold, calculated” assault.

Mr Justice White said the victim, when delivering a victim impact statement to the court, appeared to be a “very gentle person and slight of stature.” The attack on her had affected her emotionally, she suffers nightmares, flash backs and struggles to trust people. She had become a different person, he said, and needed professional help. He said: “The impact is life-changing and will be with her for the rest of her life.”

He added that mitigating factors included the boy’s early plea of guilty and his previous good character. He is, Justice White said, a “young boy with no previous convictions” who comes from a loving family who have been exemplary in their behaviour. He said there was evidence of remorse on the boy’s part. A report from Oberstown Detention Centre had also been favourable to the boy. Justice White said he would also take into account his immaturity, he was only 15 at the time, and his mental illness.

Justice White said his understanding of the crime is limited by the fact that he has not seen a particular psychological report, which was withheld from him and therefore the court was hampered in exploring the boy’s mental health issues. In the absence of that report Justice White said he relied on a report by a psychologist who had seen the boy only once. He said the boy’s “prognosis is uncertain but there are serious concerns for his future and the possibliity of reoffending.”

He further noted that the doctor had said that he felt the boy could have told him much more but chose not to and showed a “lack of emotional warmth”. During a previous hearing the boy’s mother said his behaviour changed when he was prescribed a large dose of Prozac before the attack. Justice White said the defence had put forward no expert evidence in relation to that so he couldn’t “definitively say” what effect it had. However, he noted that the family had seen an improvement in the boy since he changed his medication.

Justice White said the headline sentence for such a serious crime would be life imprisonment but taking into account all the factors, including the boy’s age and mental health issues, he sentenced him to 11 years with a review to commence on January 1, 2023. The boy first went into custody on December 26, 2017.

Justice White said he will have retired by 2023 so another judge will carry out the review. He said his preference would have been to suspend part of the sentence subject to close supervision with the psychiatric services of the Central Mental Hospital but because the boy is a minor that option is not open to him. He said he regrets passing the responsibility on to another judge and added that he can’t bind another judge to his preferred option.

The boy pleaded guilty to attempting to murder Stephanie Ng on 23 December 2017 at Sea Front, Queen’s Road, Dun Laoghaire. He had met his 25-year-old victim on the Whisper social media app, where he had pretended to be 19. The boy tried to kill her during their first face-to-face meeting, after suggesting they take a selfie by the water’s edge. There, he grabbed her from behind and choked her to unconsciousness before slashing her neck with a knife.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Reynolds

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie