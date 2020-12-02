Dún Laoghaire RNLI rescue two divers in late-night search operation

THE RNLI LAST night rescued two divers off the Dublin coast after they became caught in fast-flowing currents near Dalkey.

Dún Laoghaire Lifeboat Station’s Inishore lifeboat was launched from Bullock Harbour shortly after 11pm and located the two divers, who were undertaking nighttime training.

The two divers were transferred on board and assessed by the volunteer crew. Both divers said they were “both very cold but in good health”, the RNLI said in a statement.

They were then taken ashore to Bullock Harbour aided by Dún Laoghaire Coast Guard Unit and then taken into the care of the National Ambulance Service.

Weather conditions at the time were described as calm with good search visibility.

Said Nathan Burke Dun Laoghaire RNLI Helm: “It has been Dún Laoghaire lifeboat stations busiest year to date, having been launched over 90 times with a dedicated crew turning up in numbers to every request. Tonight, was no different and our crew’s speedy response was a major factor in ensuring the outcome of this situation was a positive.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“The two divers and the other members of the group who were on shore did the right thing tonight by quickly contacting the Coast Guard when the two divers did not return to shore.

The group also had the correct equipment for their training. Fortunately, both casualties are in good health. Our crew are very pleased with the outcome and happy to have safely returned them to shore,” he said.