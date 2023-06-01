Advertisement

# Dundalk
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal assault of a woman in Co Louth
Catherine Henry’s body was discovered in ‘unexplained circumstances’ in Dundalk last Wednesday.
1 hour ago

A MAN IN his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal assault of 62-year-old Catherine Henry in Co Louth last week.

Her body was discovered in “unexplained circumstances” at a residence on Bridge Street in Dundalk last Wednesday.

The man in his 20s who has been arrested on suspicion of murder is currently being detained at a garda station in Co Louth.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing.

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
