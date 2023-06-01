Man arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal assault of a woman in Co Louth

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN IN his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal assault of 62-year-old Catherine Henry in Co Louth last week.
Her body was discovered in “unexplained circumstances” at a residence on Bridge Street in Dundalk last Wednesday.
The man in his 20s who has been arrested on suspicion of murder is currently being detained at a garda station in Co Louth.
A garda spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing.
