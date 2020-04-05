This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 5 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two men charged in relation to ATM robbery in Dundalk

The men will appear in court in Craigavon on Monday.

By Dominic McGrath Sunday 5 Apr 2020, 6:25 PM
3 hours ago 14,712 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5067119
Image: Ciara Wilkinson
Image: Ciara Wilkinson

TWO MEN HAVE been charged in relation to the robbery of two ATMs in Louth in the early hours of Saturday morning. 

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has charged two men – one aged 24, the other aged 29 – with handling stolen property and the possession of criminal property. 

The ATMs were stolen on Clanbrassil Street in Dundalk. The raiders were intercepted by members of the Garda Armed Support Unit and, following a traffic pursuit, crossed the border into Northern Ireland.

Three men were subsequently arrested by the PSNI in south Armagh and the ATMs were recovered. 

In recent times, there has been a spate of ATM robberies in border counties north and south. 

Yesterday, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan praised the work and the cooperation of gardaí and the PSNI in apprehending the men. 

Comments have been closed for legal reasons

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie