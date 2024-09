DUNDALK ARE SET for a stay of execution with today’s 5pm deadline for investment to keep the club afloat due to be extended.

The 42 understands that owner Brian Ainscough has been in talks with two groups – one of which is based in Europe – about a deal to ensure the Premier Division side can survive until the end of this season.

With sources confirming an overall debt figure of more than €1 million, it’s believed that €360,000 is needed in the short term for Dundalk to fulfill the final couple of months of the campaign.

Ainscough released a statement last week confirming the perilous financial situation the club found itself in. Wages to staff and players went unpaid at the start of this month and while those monies have since been paid there had been no solid commitment for any future external investment.

On Friday, American businessman Jeffrey Saunders pulled out of talks with Ainscough and that led to a fraught weekend.

At the FAI’s AGM in Dublin on Saturday, the association’s interim chief-executive, David Courell, admitted the timing of Ainsough’s takeover at Oriel Park played a part in a more rigorous check being carried out.

The Dubliner, who has been based in Boston since emigrating there in the 1990s, took control from StatSports and Andy Connolly in December 2023, one month after the licence to compete in the League of Ireland was granted by the FAI.

“It’s regretful the situation we find ourselves in, the situation Dundalk find themselves in,” said Courell. “We need to acknowledge that there are lessons to be learned from this process.

“The financial checks ahead of the 2024 season were done on Dundalk’s previous owners. While there is an owners and director’s test, that primarily focuses on the integrity of the incoming owners.

“We recognise, and we’re not unique in this situation, it’s quite common in leagues across the world, that at that juncture there wouldn’t be the same degree of financial due diligence carried out.

“That is a learning we need to own up to. Right now, our focus and energy is in trying to support Dundalk and ensure its viability moving forward.”

