LONG-SERVING FIANNA FÁIL TD Éamon Ó Cuiv has announced he will not contest the next General Election.

The Galway West deputy, who is the grandson of party founder Éamon de Valera, confirmed this evening he will retire from electoral politics after this Dáil comes to an end.

In a statement the 74-year-old said:

“After deep consideration, I have decided not to seek a nomination to stand in the next general election. In the meantime I will continue to work as usual. I would like to thank everybody who supports me in my work.”

Ó Cuiv was first elected to the Dáil in 1992 and previously served as deputy leader of Fianna Fáil from 2011 to 2012.

He held a number of ministerial roles during his lengthy career including as Minister for Social Protection and as Minister for Community, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin paid tribute to Ó Cuív calling him one of the most “conscientious and dedicated politicians” he had worked alongside.

“He has been a tremendous public representative for the people of Galway West and Cornamona,” the Fianna Fáil leader said.

“I worked with Eamon both in the Dail and in cabinet, and subsequently in 2011 around the regeneration and revitalisation of the party. He is one of the most conscientious and dedicated politicians I’ve ever worked with.

“He had a long term commitment to peace and reconciliation on the island of Ireland and played an important role in the lead up to the Good Friday Agreement.

“In his capacity as Minister for the Gaeltacht and Rural Affairs, he was pioneering and innovative in terms of The Language Act and a new era of support for the Irish Language. He developed the CLÁR programme, which was the first of its kind in terms of support for rural Ireland.”

Martin added: “Éamon will be a huge loss to public life and I would like to pay tribute to his wife Áine and his children who gave him tremendous support throughout his career.”