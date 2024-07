MINISTER FOR TRANSPORT Eamon Ryan has today said he continues to support the Dublin City Transport Plan, despite concerns being raised by a ministerial colleague, businesses in the city centre and some disabled persons’ organisations.

The plan, seeks to reduce traffic congestion in the city centre by restricting private vehicle access on certain roads and changing some traffic routes in the hope of freeing up more space for public transport, walking and cycling and discouraging private vehicles from using the city centre as a through-route.

This week, it emerged that Minister of State for Business Emer Higgins sought to intervene to delay the implementation of the plan. Green Party councillors dubbed this a “bizarre overreach” from the junior minister.

Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny raised the plan during Transport Minister Eamon Ryan’s appearance at the Oireachtas transport committee today.

Kenny said he was “disappointed” with Minister Emer Higgins’ intervention, adding that it was not necessary and that it was “inappropriate”.

He noted that congestion can be a huge issue in the capital but said one of the big reservations in his mind is the involvement of people with disabilities in the planning process, which he said is vital.

He continued that another issue that needs to be considered in the plan is through access in the city, particularly for those delivering goods to shops in the city centre.

“There’s a whole range of industries that need access on an ongoing basis and I think that needs to be born in mind,” Kenny said.

Earlier this week, a number of significant changes were laid out to the proposed transport plan during a meeting of Dublin City Council after accessibility concerns were raised by disabled persons’ organisations.

Responding to Deputy Kenny’s comments this afternoon, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said there has been a lot of public comment on the Dublin plan in recent days, but his view is that we need to proceed immediately.

“This is not something that can wait for the sake of Dublin City and for the traders,” he said.

“Dublin City needs a boost. When you really enhance public transport and make it safer to walk and cycle and create a more attractive public realm that will benefit Dublin City.”

The Minister added that it is his view that changes like this must be led by Councils and city managers and said both the public consultation and the Council’s response to this plan has been “overwhelmingly” supportive of it.

“So I believe we should proceed,” he said.

Ryan said Dublin City has been “dogged by decades of delay” and made the point that any restrictions already put in place have not been regretted – such as the pedestrianisation of Grafton Street and Henry Street.

He said change is difficult and that he has listened to concerns raised by the likes of Louis Copeland, but he is of the view that protecting retail in the city centre is a “wider issue”.

“The corrupt planning of Dublin, to bring all the life out onto a ring road actually has undermined our city center and I think we’re dealing with the legacy of that,” he added.