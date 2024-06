Looking for European election results? Visit our Results Centre here.

MINISTER FOR THE Environment Eamon Ryan has hit out against what he deemed “inappropriate” and “wrong” attacks on his party from members of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

The three parties have to date maintained a collegial working relationship while in coalition together, but in recent weeks the Greens have faced attacks from some of their coalition colleagues during the rough and tumble of the local and European elections campaigns.

Speaking to RTÉ Prime Time last night, Ryan said he doesn’t think it is good when coalition colleagues attack each other with “accusations that aren’t true”.

Ryan was referring to recent https://www.thejournal.ie/eamonn-ryan-regina-doherty-cycle-lanes-berlin-wall-6399271-Jun2024/ Fine Gael Senator and MEP candidate Regina Doherty which included her accusing the Green Party of being “arrogant” and “autocratic”.

Doherty pledged to be a “watchdog” in the EU for the Greens and accused the party of dividing Dublin city with cycle lanes “like East and West Berlin”.

Ryan said last night: “We are not autocratic, we are democratic.”

Advertisement

He added: “We work well in coalition, we are not out there lambasting our colleagues or doing personal attacks on government colleagues. I think that is totally inappropriate and wrong.”

The Green Party has also faced attacks from within the Fianna Fáil ranks, with senator and MEP candidate Lisa Chambers calling earlier in the campaign for her party to cut ties with the Greens.

“The climate-change agenda, as it currently stands, is confining our regions to a ‘green straitjacket’, preventing us from capitalising on the incredible resources we have,” Chambers said at the time.

Ryan said yesterday that he has spoken to Taoiseach Simon Harris and Tánaiste Micheál Martin about the targeting of the Greens by some of their parties’ ranks.

He refused to detail the contents of the conversations but said “they heard what [he] said and I don’t think it will happen again.”

Ryan said you can’t control what people say and that people in his own party have also said things he regrets, but he said that differs to this sort of “systemic attack for electoral gain”.

"We're not out there lambasting...or doing personal attacks on government colleagues..."



Green Party leader @EamonRyan tells @SarahAMcInerney attacks from coalition colleagues during the election campaign were unacceptable and wrong.#Elections2024 | @rtenews| #rtept pic.twitter.com/Umg9ML9Ji2 — RTÉ Prime Time (@RTE_PrimeTime) June 10, 2024