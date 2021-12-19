Eamon Ryan tests positive for Covid-19

MINISTER EAMON RYAN has tested positive for Covid-19, according to a Government spokesperson.

The Green Party leader is self-isolating at home and is following all HSE protocols, the press statement said.

“Minister Ryan attended Cabinet remotely on Friday, so members of the Cabinet are not close contacts,” the statement added, and Ryan has advised the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and the Secretary to the Government of his positive result.

It comes as public health officials confirmed that the Omicron variant is now estimated to make up 52% of Ireland’s confirmed cases.

They also confirmed 5,124 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, with 436 people in hospital with the virus, and 107 in intensive care, as of 8am today.