East Wall: Ministers to meet with residents today over housing of refugees at old ESB building

FINANCE MINISTER PASCHAL Donohoe is set to meet with East Wall residents’ groups today following protests against the housing of refugees at an old ESB building in the area.

Several hundred people attended a protest in the area on Monday against the housing of refugees at an old ESB building.

One local resident at the protest said there was no consultation with the community ahead of the use of the building for those seeking asylum.

Another smaller protest was held on East Wall Road on Tuesday evening, though local residents did not gather outside the old ESB building.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Donohoe said that during today’s meeting he will be “listening to the many different issues and concerns that are being raised”.

“I’ll make the point that some of the language, the claims that I am uncomfortable with are being raised by a very, very small number of people,” Donohoe said.

“I think this is a charged environment that we’re in. It’s been made more difficult by a small number of people” Donohoe said.

He added: “But in dealing with the residents of East Wall and those who represent them, they are raising these matters, I believe, in an appropriate way and they understand why they’re raising those issues.

“The East Wall community and many of the communities in the north-east of the city display their generosity and kindess day after day. It’s in that spirit I’m going to be engaging with them.”

Earlier this week, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that communities must not have a veto on who gets to live in their area.

Donohoe said he has also said that in the past, adding: “We are in an extraordinary situation at the moment. In a normal year our country would consider around 4,000 people for participation in our international protection schemes, it’s now over 14,000.

“We are now supporting 45,000 Ukrainians in our country who are fleeing a war and the choice that we face for many who will be moving into these centres all over Ireland, not just East Wall, is do we leave those who are looking for protection in tents … or do we try provide alternative accommodation?”

Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman is also set to meet with the East Wall residents’ groups.

Earlier this week, a spokesperson for O’Gorman said the Minister “plans to meet a number of East Wall residents’ groups later this week to discuss their concerns around the use of the former ESB offices to house a mix of families and single people seeking international protection in Ireland”.

“The pressure to accommodate over 64,000 people since the start of the year has meant that the State has been forced to house people in accommodation across the entire country.”

However, the spokesperson added that O’Gorman would not meet with “far-right” groups who have engaged with the protests in recent days.

“The Minister does not intend to meet any far right groups who have attempted to exploit residents’ concerns in East Wall for their own ends.”

With reporting by Tadgh McNally