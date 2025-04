IT’S EASTER BANK holiday weekend – and you know that that means – revised time tables and disruptions to transportation services.

Here’s a look at the travel related disruptions and warnings for the bank holiday weekend:

Trains and Luas

Irish Rail will have revised travel times on many routes, and passengers are advised to check times before travel at the Journey Planner or the Iarnród Éireann app.

There will also be works from Saturday, 19 April to Easter Monday, 21 April on the tracks between Connolly and Dundalk, as well as separate track works by Translink in Northern Ireland. Affected routes will be serviced by Dublin Bus, Go Ahead or bus transfer services.

The Luas will operate on the Saturday timetables on Good Friday, 18 April and Saturday, 19 April and on Sunday timetables for Easter Sunday, 20 April and Monday, 21 April.

On Easter Sunday, trams on the Green Line will not run between St. Stephen’s Green and Dominick from the first tram until 16:15. On the Red Line, there may be some delays to facilitate the Easter Sunday parade at the GPO, subject to Gardaí instruction.

Bus

Bus Éireann’s services will run nearly consistent with the weekend schedule, apart from the Monday service which will run on a Sunday schedule.

So on Friday, the Expressway Services and Commuter, City/Town and Rural Services will run on the Friday schedule, on Saturday those same services will run on the Saturday schedule, and on Easter Sunday and Monday the services will run on the Sunday schedule.

Dublin Bus will have diversions in place on Easter Sunday from 5am until 3pm. Affected routes are available here, and generally divert from O’Connell Street.

Planes

Around 460,000 passengers are set to travel through Dublin Airport this weekend. With more than over 110,000 passengers traveling through the airport each day, passengers departing through the airport are advised to arrive at the airport with plenty of time (two hours for short haul and three hours for long haul) before their flight.

Cork Airport will see around 57,000 passengers that are expected to travel on the bank holiday weekend, an increase of 14% from last year.

Roads

This weekend, An Garda Síochána will be conducting a road policing operation that is already in place and will run until 7am on Tuesday, 22 April.

“Gardaí will be placing a particular emphasis on detecting those driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, as well as those speeding this weekend,” it said.

Sarah O’Connor, Director of Partnerships and External Affairs at the Road Safety Authority (RSA) said, there will be more traffic than usual this weekend, and the RSA urges motorists to slow down and look out for all road users.

“There have been 48 lives been lost on our roads to date in 2025, and we do not want to add to that tragic figure,” she said.