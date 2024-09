THE EUROPEAN CENTRAL Bank is expected to reduce interest rates again today as inflation slows.

The ECB, which sets monetary policy for all 20 countries that use the euro currency, had raised rates at a record pace from the middle of 2022 in a bid to tackle surging consumer prices but finally lowered them slightly again in June.

The key deposit rate currently stands at 3.75%, down from a record high of 4%. The ECB’s governing council is now expected to make another 0.25% cut today.

It would be only the second time since 2019 that the ECB has reduced the rate.

In August, inflation fell to its lowest level in more than three years. It had peaked at 10.6% in October 2022 in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on top of supply chain issues coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, economic performance in some parts of the Eurozone have been less positive recently than expected, such as Germany, where the economy shrank unexpectedly in the second quarter of the year.

The US Federal Reserve also looks poised to start cutting rates at its meeting next week, which is likely to increase confidence among ECB policymakers about moving ahead with Eurozone cuts.

Martina Hennessy, CEO of Doddl.ie, has said that the “vast majority of mortgage holders in Ireland do not have a tracker rate but will also hope that the ECB reducing rates will result in Irish mortgage lenders following suit”.

“Prior to the ECB drop in June, the main banks in Ireland had already decreased rates by up to 1% in May,” Hennessy said.

“Ordinarily, variable rates—and deposit rates—should move in tandem with ECB base rate changes. However, fixed-rate mortgages are influenced by other factors, including the Euro Interbank Offered Rate (EURIBOR), deposits, operating costs, and competition. Currently, interest rates in the Irish market vary widely, ranging from 3.45% to as high as 6.9%,” she said.

“While we may see some lenders at the higher end of the market reduce their rates, and pillar banks making adjustments to remain competitive, it’s unlikely that rates will return to the low sub-2% levels seen just over two years ago.”

Additional reporting by AFP