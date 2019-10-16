The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXIT: There was no deal secured between the EU and the UK last night, amid reports that the two sides are getting closer to reaching an agreement after working late into the night.

2. #SHANE ROSS: The transport minister asked if he could be given clearance on expenses claimed through a €37,000-a-year allowance before details of his spending were officially published.

3. #JAMES JOYCE: The director of the Joyce Foundation in Switzerland has warned that there would likely be resistance to the repatriation of the Ulysses author’s remains to Ireland.

4. #DUBLIN: An inquest has opened into the death of 28-year-old Peter Donnelly who was stabbed to death on O’Connell Street earlier this year.

5. #HARRY DUNN: US President Donald Trump has told the family of the British teenager killed in a car crash that the woman allegedly responsible for their son’s death would not return to the UK.

6. #PORNOGRAPHY: A team of researchers from Trinity College Dublin are looking to speak to men who think they have a porn problem.

7. #RUDY: Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has notified US politicians that he will not comply with a subpoena issued in the impeachment inquiry into the US president.

8. #HONG KONG: Carrie Lam, the leader of Hong Kong, was forced to abandon a State of the Union-style speech after she was heckled by opposition lawmakers.

