This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 16 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s the news you need to know as you start your day today.

By Dominic McGrath Wednesday 16 Oct 2019, 7:50 AM
46 minutes ago 1,986 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4853155
Image: Shutterstock/mama_mia
Image: Shutterstock/mama_mia

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXIT: There was no deal secured between the EU and the UK last night, amid reports that the two sides are getting closer to reaching an agreement after working late into the night. 

2. #SHANE ROSS: The transport minister asked if he could be given clearance on expenses claimed through a €37,000-a-year allowance before details of his spending were officially published.

3. #JAMES JOYCE: The director of the Joyce Foundation in Switzerland has warned that there would likely be resistance to the repatriation of the Ulysses author’s remains to Ireland. 

4. #DUBLIN: An inquest has opened into the death of 28-year-old Peter Donnelly who was stabbed to death on O’Connell Street earlier this year.

5. #HARRY DUNN: US President Donald Trump has told the family of the British teenager killed in a car crash that the woman allegedly responsible for their son’s death would not return to the UK. 

6. #PORNOGRAPHY: A team of researchers from Trinity College Dublin are looking to speak to men who think they have a porn problem.

7. #RUDY: Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has notified US politicians that he will not comply with a subpoena issued in the impeachment inquiry into the US president. 

8. #HONG KONG: Carrie Lam, the leader of Hong Kong, was forced to abandon a State of the Union-style speech after she was heckled by opposition lawmakers. 

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie