Wednesday 16 October, 2019
Inquest opens into murder of homeless man on O'Connell St

Peter Donnelly was stabbed to death in June this year.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 16 Oct 2019, 6:15 AM
50 minutes ago 2,384 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4852260
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

AN INQUEST HAS opened into the death of a 28-year-old man who was stabbed to death on O’Connell Street earlier this year.

Father-of-one Peter Donnelly, who was from Kilkenny, had been living in hostels and sleeping rough in Dublin before his death.

He sustained serious injuries in an altercation on Upper O’Connell St in the early hours of 11 June this year.

At Dublin Coroner’s Court yesterday, Detective Garda John O’Donovan from Store Street garda station told coroner Dr Myra Cullinane that the man’s remains were identified by his uncle on 13 June.

The coroner said the post-mortem report gave the cause of death as hemorrhage due to stab sounds.

A man has been charged in relation to the man’s murder and the inquest has now been adjourned until criminal proceedings are over.

Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

