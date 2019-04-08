The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #MICHEL BARNIER: The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator will visit Dublin today ahead of a summit of EU leaders in Brussels on Wednesday.

2. #RESIGNED: US President Donald Trump’s Homeland Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has left her post, ending a difficult relationship with the US leader.

3. #OMBUDSMAN: The Children’s Ombudsman has criticised the HSE and Tusla for failing to coordinate services for children with disabilities living in care.

4. #BARRIER: There have calls for clarity after a PSNI vehicle carrying Commissioner Drew Harris reportedly hit a barrier at Garda HQ in Dublin yesterday.

5. #AWARD: Irish actor Chris Walley, star of Young Offenders, has taken home an Olivier Award for his role in the West End production of Martin McDonagh’s Lieutenant of Inishmore.

6. #ARRESTED: Gardaí in Dublin have arrested two men in relation to a stolen vehicle that was driven around a GAA club while a senior hurling game took place yesterday.

7. #TIME’S UP: Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl will likely be unable to keep an expensive watch given to him by a government official while he was visiting the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last year.

8. #PROTESTERS: Defence Minister Paul Kehoe was forced to evacuate his home along with his family, after anti-eviction protesters arrived at his house yesterday afternoon.

9. #WEATHER: Met Éireann has said today will be mostly cloudy across the country with temperatures between 10 and 15 degrees.

