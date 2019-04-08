This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 8 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Monday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 8 Apr 2019, 8:00 AM
1 hour ago 3,822 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4581221
Image: Shutterstock/I love coffee
Image: Shutterstock/I love coffee

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #MICHEL BARNIER: The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator will visit Dublin today ahead of a summit of EU leaders in Brussels on Wednesday.

2. #RESIGNED: US President Donald Trump’s Homeland Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has left her post, ending a difficult relationship with the US leader. 

3. #OMBUDSMAN: The Children’s Ombudsman has criticised the HSE and Tusla for failing to coordinate services for children with disabilities living in care.

4. #BARRIER: There have calls for clarity after a PSNI vehicle carrying Commissioner Drew Harris reportedly hit a barrier at Garda HQ in Dublin yesterday. 

5. #AWARD: Irish actor Chris Walley, star of Young Offenders, has taken home an Olivier Award for his role in the West End production of Martin McDonagh’s Lieutenant of Inishmore. 

6. #ARRESTED: Gardaí in Dublin have arrested two men in relation to a stolen vehicle that was driven around a GAA club while a senior hurling game took place yesterday.

7. #TIME’S UP: Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl will likely be unable to keep an expensive watch given to him by a government official while he was visiting the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last year.

8. #PROTESTERS: Defence Minister Paul Kehoe was forced to evacuate his home along with his family, after anti-eviction protesters arrived at his house yesterday afternoon. 

9. #WEATHER: Met Éireann has said today will be mostly cloudy across the country with temperatures between 10 and 15 degrees. 

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie