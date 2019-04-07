Minister Paul Kehoe and his family evacuate home with gardaí after anti-eviction protesters arrived

MINISTER FOR DEFENCE Paul Kehoe was forced to evacuate his home this afternoon along with his family, after anti-eviction protesters arrived at his house.

Gardaí helped to escort the Wexford TD, his wife and three children out of the house shortly after lunchtime today.

A spokesperson for Kehoe said: “The minister and his family are grateful to An Garda Siochana for their assistance.”

It’s understood to be the same group which has recently gathered to protest outside the homes of other government ministers, including Simon Harris and Paschal Donohoe.

In a video posted online from outside the house, one of the protesters criticised Kehoe for his involvement in a government that was allowing “massive homelessness” and overseeing a health service in “meltdown”.

The group said it will continue to bring their protests to the homes of members of the government.

With reporting from Christina Finn