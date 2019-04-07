This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 7 April, 2019
Minister Paul Kehoe and his family evacuate home with gardaí after anti-eviction protesters arrived

The minister thanked the gardaí for their assistance in a statement this afternoon.

By Sean Murray Sunday 7 Apr 2019, 4:14 PM
14 minutes ago 3,163 Views 10 Comments
File photo. Paul Kehoe
Image: Sam Boal/Rolliingnews.ie
File photo. Paul Kehoe
File photo. Paul Kehoe
Image: Sam Boal/Rolliingnews.ie

MINISTER FOR DEFENCE Paul Kehoe was forced to evacuate his home this afternoon along with his family, after anti-eviction protesters arrived at his house.

Gardaí helped to escort the Wexford TD, his wife and three children out of the house shortly after lunchtime today.

A spokesperson for Kehoe said: “The minister and his family are grateful to An Garda Siochana for their assistance.”

It’s understood to be the same group which has recently gathered to protest outside the homes of other government ministers, including Simon Harris and Paschal Donohoe.

In a video posted online from outside the house, one of the protesters criticised Kehoe for his involvement in a government that was allowing “massive homelessness” and overseeing a health service in “meltdown”. 

The group said it will continue to bring their protests to the homes of members of the government. 

With reporting from Christina Finn

