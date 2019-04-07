'Extremely reckless': Man arrested after vehicle stolen and driven around GAA club during hurling game

Image supplied of some of the damage caused by the vehicle

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have arrested a man in relation to a stolen vehicle that was driven around a GAA club while a senior hurling game took place yesterday.

It’s understood that there was a large crowd in attendance for the game between Castleknock and Thomas Davis yesterday when the incident took place.

In a match report on the Castleknock GAA club’s website, it said the game was an “incident packed match” which included a “bizarre temporary suspension of play two minutes into the second half when a garda chase in pursuit of a speeding low-loader truck entered the grounds resulting in an amount of damage but thankfully no injuries or even worse”.

A garda spokesperson told TheJournal.ie: “Gardaí arrested one male in relation to an incident of an unauthorised taking of a vehicle on Saturday evening, 6 April 2019 at approximately 6.30pm. The incident occurred on Porterstown Road and finished on the M50.”

Local councillor Ted Leddy – who attended the game – told TheJournal.ie that he was very relieved that nobody had been hurt.

“This could have been a serious incident,” he said. “There were a number of children in attendance at the game. This was extremely reckless.”

The garda spokesperson confirmed the man arrested was taken to Finglas Garda Station.

He has been charged in relation to this incident with a number of offences and will appear before Blanchardstown District Court tomorrow morning.

The game continued and finished 1-17 to 2-12 in favour of Castleknock.

