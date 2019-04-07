This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Extremely reckless': Man arrested after vehicle stolen and driven around GAA club during hurling game

Gardaí later apprehended the man on the M50.

By Sean Murray Sunday 7 Apr 2019, 6:14 PM
11 minutes ago 2,810 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4580984
Image supplied of some of the damage caused by the vehicle
Image: Ted Leddy
Image: Ted Leddy

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have arrested a man in relation to a stolen vehicle that was driven around a GAA club while a senior hurling game took place yesterday.

It’s understood that there was a large crowd in attendance for the game between Castleknock and Thomas Davis yesterday when the incident took place. 

In a match report on the Castleknock GAA club’s website, it said the game was an “incident packed match” which included a “bizarre temporary suspension of play two minutes into the second half when a garda chase in pursuit of a speeding low-loader truck entered the grounds resulting in an amount of damage but thankfully no injuries or even worse”.

A garda spokesperson told TheJournal.ie: “Gardaí arrested one male in relation to an incident of an unauthorised taking of a vehicle on Saturday evening, 6 April 2019 at approximately 6.30pm.  The incident occurred on Porterstown Road and finished on the M50.”

Local councillor Ted Leddy – who attended the game – told TheJournal.ie that he was very relieved that nobody had been hurt.

“This could have been a serious incident,” he said. “There were a number of children in attendance at the game. This was extremely reckless.”

The garda spokesperson confirmed the man arrested was taken to Finglas Garda Station.

He has been charged in relation to this incident with a number of offences and will appear before Blanchardstown District Court tomorrow morning.

The game continued and finished 1-17 to 2-12 in favour of Castleknock.

Comments are closed for legal reasons

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

