AN ELDERLY MAN has died after a fatal house fire in Castletroy, Co Limerick last night.

Four Limerick Fire Service units responded to the incident at Kilmurray Village, on the grounds of the University of Limerick campus, yesterday at approximately 11.45pm.

The deceased man, understood to be in his 90s, was discovered by firefighters inside the property.

A spokesperson for gardaí told The Journal that the body remains at the scene at this time.

A post-mortem examination will be arranged and the results of it and a technical examinations, which is being carried out today, will determine the course of a Garda investigation, the spokesperson said.

Additional reporting by Niall O’Connor