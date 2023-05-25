Man (80s) dies after being struck by car in Drogheda this afternoon

AN ELDERLY PEDESTRIAN has died after being struck by a car in Drogheda, Co Louth this afternoon.

The incident happened at around 2.30pm at the junction of West Street and Dominic Street.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 80s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No other injuries were reported.

The scene is currently preserved for an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Traffic diversions are in place in Drogheda town – in particular from Wellington Quay onto Father Connolly Way.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on West Street or Dominic Street at the time are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.