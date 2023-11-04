Advertisement

Saturday 4 November 2023
Elderly man left in serious condition after being struck by bus in Dublin city centre
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to make contact with them.
39 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following an incident in which an elderly man was left in serious conditions after being struck by a bus in Dublin city centre. 

The incident happened at the junction of O’Connell Street and Abbey Street Lower shortly after midday on Wednesday. 

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 80s, was treated at the scene and taken to the Mater Hospital where he remains in a serious conditions. 

No one else was reported injured in the incident. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who were in the vicinity of O’Connell Street and Abbey Street on Wednesday, 1 November between 11.45am and 12.15pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Author
Hayley Halpin
