AN ELDERLY WOMAN has died following a house fire in north Dublin last night.

Gardaí and fire services attended the fire at a house in Corballis, Cloghran at around 11.20pm.

Fire crews from Swords, Finglas and Kilbarrack were among those who attended the scene.

A woman in her 90s was fatally injured in the fire.

Gardaí have said foul play is not suspected.