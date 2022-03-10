#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 10 March 2022
Advertisement

Dermot Kennedy, Tame Impala and Arctic Monkeys to headline this year's Electric Picnic

The festival will take place from 2 to 4 September in Stradbally, Co Laois.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 10 Mar 2022, 1:08 PM
1 hour ago 3,214 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5706830
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

THE LINE-UP for this year’s Electric Picnic festival has been announced, with Dermot Kennedy, Tame Impala and the Arctic Monkeys set to headline. 

The festival, which will take place from 2 to 4 September in Stradbally, Co Laois is returning for the first time since before the Covid-19 pandemic. 

70,000 people are expected to attend festival this year.

Organisers have increased the capacity of the main stage field by reconfiguring the position of the stage in a newly created larger arena. The Jimi Hendrix arena entrance has also doubled in size.

Other highlights across the weekend include Megan Thee Stallion, Snow Patrol, Picture This, Anne-Marie, Annie Mac and Fontaines FC.  

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Tickets are set to go on sale at 9am tomorrow on Ticketmaster.ie. 

Electric Picnic was cancelled last year after Laois County Council refused to grant a licence for the event at the beginning of August 2021. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie