Dermot Kennedy, Tame Impala and Arctic Monkeys to headline this year's Electric Picnic

THE LINE-UP for this year’s Electric Picnic festival has been announced, with Dermot Kennedy, Tame Impala and the Arctic Monkeys set to headline.

The festival, which will take place from 2 to 4 September in Stradbally, Co Laois is returning for the first time since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

70,000 people are expected to attend festival this year.

Organisers have increased the capacity of the main stage field by reconfiguring the position of the stage in a newly created larger arena. The Jimi Hendrix arena entrance has also doubled in size.

Other highlights across the weekend include Megan Thee Stallion, Snow Patrol, Picture This, Anne-Marie, Annie Mac and Fontaines FC.

Tickets are set to go on sale at 9am tomorrow on Ticketmaster.ie.

Electric Picnic was cancelled last year after Laois County Council refused to grant a licence for the event at the beginning of August 2021.