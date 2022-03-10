Dermot Kennedy, Tame Impala and Arctic Monkeys to headline this year's Electric Picnic

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
THE LINE-UP for this year’s Electric Picnic festival has been announced, with Dermot Kennedy, Tame Impala and the Arctic Monkeys set to headline.
The festival, which will take place from 2 to 4 September in Stradbally, Co Laois is returning for the first time since before the Covid-19 pandemic.
70,000 people are expected to attend festival this year.
Organisers have increased the capacity of the main stage field by reconfiguring the position of the stage in a newly created larger arena. The Jimi Hendrix arena entrance has also doubled in size.
Here is your first look at the #EP22 line up!— Electric Picnic (@EPfestival) March 10, 2022
Tickets will go on sale tomorrow at 9am sharp. 🎫✨@ArcticMonkeys / @tameimpala / @DermotKennedy @theestallion / @picturethis / @snowpatrol + many more
TICKETS: https://t.co/rc3iYzartf pic.twitter.com/XA0aTR7YL3
Other highlights across the weekend include Megan Thee Stallion, Snow Patrol, Picture This, Anne-Marie, Annie Mac and Fontaines FC.
Tickets are set to go on sale at 9am tomorrow on Ticketmaster.ie.
Electric Picnic was cancelled last year after Laois County Council refused to grant a licence for the event at the beginning of August 2021.
