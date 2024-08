TICKETS FOR NEXT year’s Electric Picnic festival have sold out in under two hours, though some festival fans have complained about issues with Ticketmaster.

The tickets went on sale at 9am this morning and many were met with long queues.

The queue for Electric Picnic tickets is like the queues for the loos at EP… very long and with little chance of success pic.twitter.com/WIZUqwKysI — Anto O Connell (@antooconnell) August 21, 2024

Amidst the rush for tickets, some users complained that there was no option to input a loyalty code on Ticketmaster’s website, resulting in them having to pay full price.

Never asked for loyalty code. Paid full price. — John Healy (@thejohnhealy) August 21, 2024

Why was there no option to use your loyalty code?? Only general sale?? — :)))) (@EmmaCondon7) August 21, 2024

No loyalty box options on the site is so unfair! — Naoise (@Naoise05792801) August 21, 2024

A message on Ticketmaster’s website states that those with a loyalty ticket discount “requires you to follow a special link or input a code in order to unlock the tickets”.

The organisers of Electric Picnic have been contacted for comment.

Next year’s festival will take place between Friday 19 August and Sunday 31 August 2025.

No information on who will be performing has been released, but this year’s lineup featured Noah Kahan, Calvin Harris, Kodaline and Kylie Minogue among others.