This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 23 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Elon Musk's net worth falls by €700 million in one day after failed Cybertruck stunt

The vehicle’s “indestructible” windows were smashed at a launch during the week.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 23 Nov 2019, 3:18 PM
1 hour ago 7,738 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4903668

8d531b7b-60fe-4d9c-b3b5-a65ef91aa91c Elon Musk (right) at the failed stunt on Thursday. Source: PA Images

ELON MUSK’S NET worth plummeted by $770 million (about €700 million) in a single day after an embarrassing mishap at the launch of Tesla’s new vehicle, the Cybertruck.

The Tesla co-founder unveiled the all-electric battery-powered truck at an event in California on Thursday night. 

One of the selling points of the vehicle is that is has “ indestructible” windows. 

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

However when a steel ball was thrown at one of the windows, it smashed, prompting Musk to say: “Oh my f***ing God.” The stunt was attempted a second time and another window smashed. 

After the incident, and a series of lacklustre reviews of the truck, Tesla’s share price dropped 6.1%. Musk’s personal net worth decreased by $770 million in just one day, according to Forbes

Some “important unanswered questions” hang over the vehicle, Deutsche Bank said, including whether the design was “too polarising” and whether it would be able to carry heavy loads without requiring customers to opt for higher-cost trims.

“Will commercial buyers trust Tesla’s build quality?” Deutsche queried.

“While the materials used appear robust, there could be questions about the truck’s durability when used under work conditions, especially in light of its seemingly unibody construction.

“And the shattering of the truck’s unbreakable glass windows during the live demonstration was not a good start.”

Contains reporting from © AFP 2019  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie