Govt approves €15 million in emergency funding for Peter McVerry Trust amid cashflow issues

THE GOVERNMENT IS to provide €15m in funding to the Peter McVerry Trust (PMV) to ensure the organisation can continue to provide its services.

It comes after the housing charity found itself in significant financial difficulties this autumn.

The funding is being provided on the condition of significant reform within the charity.

PMV has given a commitment that improved management and budgetary processes are being put in place.

The funding, which was secured by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien on an exceptional basis, will be provided monthly between December and March.

PMV is due to provide a detailed plan for the future by February next year, according to a Government spokeswoman.

In August, the charity said it was experiencing cashflow pressures that were “more acute than would traditionally be the case”, even allowing for the summer period.

In October, its chief executive Francis Doherty resigned amid the controversy.

Doherty had been the chief executive of the charity since June 2023, taking over from Pat Doyle, who was at the organisation for almost 19 years.

Inspectors were appointed by the Approved Housing Bodies Regulatory Authority to the Peter McVerry Trust and the charity was engaging with them.

The Department of Housing, which normally does not fund any homeless service directly, provides funding to local authorities towards the operational costs of homeless accommodation and related services.

