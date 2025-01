THE DEPARTMENT OF Social Protection has issued payments to 1,613 homeowners affected by Storm Éowyn, totalling €316,000 – but averaging out to just €195.91 per claim.

The payments were issued under the Humanitarian Assistance Support Scheme. The scheme is an emergency financial payment available to homeowners in the immediate aftermath of a severe weather event.

The department noted that the payment is open to homeowners in affected areas who do not have any power or water supply, and includes support to pay for alternative accommodation if necessary.

Advertisement

Hundreds of thousands of people lost power and water during Storm Éowyn, with many people remaining without either in various areas across the country.

The Humanitarian Assistance Scheme (HAS) offers varying levels of support, including emergency support payments for food, clothing and personal items in the immediate aftermath, which is not income tested.

Support for alternative accommodation is also not income tested.

Longer-term financial supports – including damage repair – and payments to provide for the replacement of goods – such as furniture and other essential household items – are provided on income limits.

Reduced or tapered level of support may be provided in cases where a household‘s income is above these limits. The level of payment depends on how severe the damage is and a person’s ability to meet these costs.

Related Reads Around 89,000 still without power as Naughton concedes many impacted are at 'boiling point' Cabinet to discuss setting up new 'Extreme Weather Event Assistance Scheme'

The Community Welfare Service is working closely with the local authorities and Community Welfare Officers are visiting people in their homes where necessary to provide support, the department said.

More information is available here.