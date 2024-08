EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE currently at the scene of two separate fires in South County Dublin.

Both are on the sites of vacant buildings.

Dublin Fire Brigade posted on X that five fire engines and a turntable ladder have been deployed to tackle one blaze in Ballyboden.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, three engines are at a fire at a derelict building near Ticknock, at the foothills of the Dublin Mountains.

Smoke over the M50 Mairead Maguire Mairead Maguire

The fire brigade said that smoke from the blazes is drifting across the M50.

Residents in the surrounding areas are advised to close windows and doors “as a precaution”.