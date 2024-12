FINE GAEL COUNCILLOR Emma Blain is set to become Dublin’s next Lord Mayor following outgoing mayor James Geoghegan’s election to the Dáil.

Blain is currently a councillor for the Pembroke local electoral area and has been a councillor for eight years in both Dublin city and before that Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown councils.

The Journal understands Blain is being put forward by Fine Gael and will have the backing of Fianna Fáil, Labour and the Greens at tomorrow night’s extraordinary council meeting.

These parties formed a coalition known as a controlling group in June to run the council until 2029, with the position of Lord Mayor rotated among them as part of the agreement.

She will become the 357th Lord Mayor of Dublin and hold the position until June.

Blain, who grew up in Rathmines and is a former Sunday Independent journalist, is currently the editor of the Church of Ireland Gazettte.

She unsuccessfully contested this year’s general election in Dublin Bay South as Geoghegan’s running mate.

Advertisement

Geoghegan became Lord Mayor of Dublin after this year’s local elections in June. He was the first Fine Gael Lord Mayor to be elected in 12 years.

In November’s general election, he topped the poll in Dublin Bay South.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin is elected to office annually by members of Dublin City Council. They reside in the Mansion House on Dawson Street while in office.

The person who holds the office acts as the ‘first citizen of Dublin’ and acts as an ambassador for the city locally and internationally. They also preside over meetings of the Council.

Also at tomorrow night’s meeting of Dublin City Council, seven new members will be co-opted onto the Council following the general election last month.

The outgoing seven members of the Council, following their election to Dáil Éireann, are:

James Geoghegan; Naoise O Muirí; Tom Brabazon; Máire Devine; Jen Cummins; Eoin Hayes; and Barry Heneghan.

The Social Democrats have confirmed that Eoin Haye’s seat will be co-opted by a Social Democrat despite Hayes’ suspension from the party last week.