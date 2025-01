A TWO-YEAR-OLD endangered eagle has been shot dead in Co Westmeath.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is appealing to the public for any information in relation to the shooting of the eagle.

The female White-tailed Eagle was part of the NPWS White-tailed Eagle Reintroduction Programme and was first released in 2022 on the Shannon Estuary.

White-tailed Eagle chicks are fitted with satellite tags to monitor their movement through the reintroduction programme. Information from this eagle’s satellite tag indicates that she died sometime on Friday 6 December, the day before Storm Darragh, in the Ballynafid/Portnashangan area at Lough Owel near Mullingar in Co Westmeath

The NPWS has launched an investigation following the the shooting of the bird.

Investigating officers have established that the bird was shot and are awaiting further forensic analysis results that may provide additional information.

In a statement, the NPWS said that it “deplores the deliberate killing of rare and endangered species, and takes bird of prey persecutions extremely seriously”.

“NPWS is appealing for any information the public may have in relation to the incident,” it said.

“Satellite information shows that she was present in the area over the previous couple of weeks having travelled widely across the country since her release in 2022. In early 2023, she left north Kerry, and spent time at various locations along the western seaboard. She also travelled to Donegal and spent a lot of time making trips over and back to north Antrim, Fermanagh, Cavan and other counties, including visiting Lough Ree in the north midlands. Lately she had come back to Westmeath where she moved between local lakes- Lough Owel, Lough Derravaragh and Lough Ennell.

“Members of the public can contact the NPWS by emailing wildlifeenforcement@npws.gov.ie. All reports will be treated in the strictest of confidence.”