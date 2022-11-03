Poll: Have you tried to make your home more energy efficient this year?

NEW RESEARCH HAS found that two-thirds of consumers in Ireland have made at least one significant improvement to their home’s energy efficiency this year as energy costs rise.

The findings, published by the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland, also detail that 42% plan to make a change in the next three years.

Measures like switching to LED light bulbs, using a smart plug or running heavy-energy appliances outside of peak cost times are some of the ways that people have been trying to lower the cost of their energy bills this year.

