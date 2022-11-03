Poll: Have you tried to make your home more energy efficient this year?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEW RESEARCH HAS found that two-thirds of consumers in Ireland have made at least one significant improvement to their home’s energy efficiency this year as energy costs rise.
The findings, published by the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland, also detail that 42% plan to make a change in the next three years.
Measures like switching to LED light bulbs, using a smart plug or running heavy-energy appliances outside of peak cost times are some of the ways that people have been trying to lower the cost of their energy bills this year.
So today, we’re asking you: Have you tried to make your home more energy efficient this year?
Poll Results:
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (9)