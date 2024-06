SCHOOLTEACHER ENOCH BURKE has lost his High Court defamation claim against Sunday Independent publisher Mediahuis over a report about his detention in Mountjoy.

The October 2022 article had claimed that Burke was moved in Mountjoy after “annoying” other prisoners.

It wrongly claimed that the evangelical Christian was moved to a separate part of the prison “for his own safety” due to the teacher regularly expressing his “outspoken views and beliefs” to his fellow prisoners.

In his ruling published this morning, Mr Justice Rory Mulcahy said that while the article’s contents were “untrue”, it was the case that a “reasonable member of society” could not have had their view of Burke “injured by an incorrect allegation that he had been speaking excessively about religion” following his imprisonment.

Burke is currently detained in Mountjoy prison for his refusal to comply with court orders not to attend the Wilson’s Hospital School in Westmeath, which has dismissed him over what he says was standing up for his religious beliefs.

According to the judge’s decision, the incorrect claim that Burke had annoyed other prisoners was a “whisper in the hurricane of noise” following his standoff with his employer starting in 2022.

Mr Justice Rory Mulcahy added that Burke had “behaved and was continuing to behave in a way which significantly adversely affected his reputation”.

He continued:: “The suggestion that he severely annoyed his fellow prisoners by the repeated expression of his religious beliefs is, in those circumstances, a whisper in the hurricane of noise which his actions in September 2022 created.”