FAMILY MEMBERS OF Enoch Burke have been forcibly removed from a St Patrick’s Day event in Washington DC after disrupting speeches at an evening gala.

Burke’s mother Martina and two of his siblings entered the private Ireland Funds Gala and began shouting during one of the speeches before being forcibly removed by police.

During the struggle to remove them, Martina, Isaac and a security guard were all knocked to the floor as they tripped over a curtain dividing the room.

It is unclear how the three gained access.

The family arrived shortly after Taoiseach Micheál Martin gave his speech at the event.

Speaking to reporters outside after being removed, the family accused Micheál Martin of “fooling the American people”.

Martina said: “You’re talking about family in there. Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach of Ireland, has imprisoned my son for 500 days for not approving transgender ideology…How dare Micheál Martin sit in there. He is fooling the American people.”

She added: “We need President Trump to know the truth.”

The three were then told by police to stop blocking the entryway to the building and moved slightly up the street, continuing to speak to media for approximately ten minutes.

Isaac, Martina and Ammi Burke Jane Matthews Jane Matthews

Since August 2022, Enoch Burke has spent over 500 days in prison for repeatedly violating orders to stay away from Wilson’s Hospital School in Westmeath.

Earlier this week, his father, mother and two of his siblings, Ammi and Isaac, arrived in Washington DC ahead of the Taoiseach’s annual visit for St Patrick’s Day.

Yesterday they protested outside the White House while the Taoiseach was there to give US President Donald Trump the traditional bowl of shamrock.

The family would not answer questions from Irish media at the time.