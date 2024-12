A BOOK LAUNCH event hosted in the Irish Embassy in London for former housing minister Eoghan Murphy’s account of his time in politics cost the taxpayer €2,500 for food, drinks and staff.

The event, which was one of seven book launches hosted at the venue this year, was hosted by broadcaster Ryan Tubridy and was attended by several guests, including the Irish Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Murphy’s book, in which he details his belief that the Fine Gael-led government in 2016-2020 failed to prioritise housing amid a major, and ongoing, supply and price crisis, was published last month.

In a statement to The Journal, a spokeswoman for the Department of Foreign Affairs detailed that the event was one of many book launch and culture events held at the venue located next to Buckingham Palace in central London.

None of the participants, including both Murphy and Turbidy, recieved fees for attending the event, she said. The funds used were taken from the Embassy’s annual event budget for this year, which hosts up to 100 events annually.

She added that the total estimated cost of the book launch was up to £2,104, or €2,531 – which was used to pay for catering and to staff the event.

Many replies to a social media post, published by the Embassy to X following the event, expressed disappointment that the former Fine Gael minister’s book launch was hosted at the venue.

The Embassy hosted the UK launch of @MurphyEoghan's book 'Running From Office' with an insightful conversation led by Ryan Tubridy.



The book offers an unfiltered gaze into the realities of public life, creating a fascinating topic for discussion! pic.twitter.com/hK2eRO30Q5 — Embassy of Ireland (@IrelandEmbGB) December 5, 2024

Some replies questioned the appropriateness of such an event as the book, named ‘Running From Office’, details Murphy’s ‘failure’ in politics.