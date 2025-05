KNEECAP ARE BEING sent to the Arctic for five-days by RTÉ.

It’s all part of a new adventure series titled Uncharted with Ray Goggins.

It will see former special forces soldier Ray Goggins put some well-known faces to the test in extreme outdoor expeditions through some of the most remote and treacherous environments on Earth.

RTÉ said each participant will be pushed far beyond their comfort zone in the “ultimate test of survival and resilience”.

A spokesperson added that they will be tested both physically and mentally.

“The experience becomes more than just an adrenaline rush — it’s a deeply emotional journey,” said a spokesperson.

“Bonds are forged, stories shared, and vulnerabilities surface.”

Irish language rap-trio Kneecap will join Goggins in the far north for a gruelling five-day Arctic experience in a landscape where temperatures can drop below minus 40.

RTÉ said an “icy blast will threaten the entire experience, forcing them to seek shelter from the extreme cold”.

Kneecap have been the figure of controversy recently, with some concerts cancelled across England and Germany.

However, many music heavyweights have rowed in to support both them and “freedom of expression”, including Christy Moore, Pulp, Primal Scream, Fontaines D.C., Brian Eno, Annie Mac and Paul Weller.

Elsewhere, former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will team up with singer Lyra to travel to the wild untamed mountains of Drakensberg, South Africa.

Leo Varadkar with Lyra for the new RTE show

Alongside Goggins, they will sleep in caves, scale gigantic peaks and climb sheer rock faces as they make their way to the top of one of the tallest waterfalls on the planet, Tugela Falls.

Meanwhile, paralympic gold medallist Ellen Keane and six-time All-Ireland Camogie star Ashling Thompson travel to Bolivia to the start of the fabled ‘Death Road’ on a seven-day challenge, trekking close to 100km through the dense cloud forest of Bolivia.

Keane and Thompson will traverse glaciers and snowfields to make a 6088-metre summit attempt in one of the toughest tests of their lives.

And Galway hurler Joe Canning and track and field star Thomas Barr will also join Goggins in Colombia, where they will navigate deadly class five river rapids, as well as deadly snakes and venomous spiders.

Episode 1 of Uncharted with Ray Goggins featuring Leo Varadkar and Lyra airs on RTÉ One and on the RTÉ Player on Wednesday, 14 May at 9.35pm