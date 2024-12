NEWLY ELECTED SOCIAL DEMOCRATS TD Eoin Hayes has refused to say when he divested shares he held in a software firm that supplies technology to the Israeli Defence Forces.

Hayes was elected as a TD for Dublin Bay South earlier this month.

From 2015-2017, Hayes worked for the controversial US firm Palantir and continued to hold shares in the company, which was co-founded by US billionaire Peter Thiel, until recently.

The firm provides militaries, including the Israeli Defence Forces, with artificial intelligence models used in battlegrounds to help identify targets.

Its software has been used by Israel to identify targets in Gaza.

The Irish Daily Mail ran a story about Haye’s past employment with the firm last week and quoted Social Democrats party sources who said they were ‘not aware’ of his involvement or the nature of work Palantir was involved in.

Hayes mentioned his work with Palantir in an interview he gave to Journal Media’s business website Fora.ie in 2019, saying he worked on client strategy for the firm.

At the party’s first press conference today at Leinster House, Hayes refused to provide clarity on when he sold his shares in the firm and how much money he made from them.

“It was a company I worked for briefly eight years ago. There were shares granted as part of my compensation package then, I completely divested from them shares… in the last 12 months,” Hayes said.

Hayes repeatedly refused to say when exactly he sold his shares. When continuously pushed on the matter by reporters he said it was before he entered politics.

Hayes was first elected as a councillor in June of this year.

“As soon as I became aware that Israel had very close relationships with that company I divested,” the TD added.

Hayes also refused to answer questions on how much money he made from the sale of his shares in the firm.

Shares in the firm went from $16 at the end of September 2023 to $21.68 at the end of May 2024.

It was put to Hayes that his actions do not tally with the rhetoric of his party in relation to Israel’s bombardment of Gaza since 7 October 2023.

Hayes maintained today that he has been “fully transparent” and is “fully supportive” of his party’s position on Israel.

In November 2023, Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns wrote in The Journal: “What is happening in Gaza is not a war, it is an ethnic cleansing.”

She continued: “For too long, the Palestinian people have been driven from their land, corralled and confined into open air prisons. Forced to exist under an apartheid regime that has inflicted injustice after injustice on innocent people. This is a regime that has continuously massacred civilians – the escalation of violence in Gaza has just reached an unprecedented level.”