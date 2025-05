GARDAÍ AND EMERGENCY Services are currently at the scene of a fire that has occurred at a premises in Stillorgan Business Park in Dublin.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the area in this picture taken by The Journal.

Smoke can be seen coming from the fire at Stillorgan Business Park The Journal The Journal

A garda spokesperson described the fire as “live and ongoing”.

The spokesperson said that as a result of this, no further information is available at this time.