A MAN IN his 20s is in a critical condition in hospital after a serious road traffic incident in Dublin.

The incident happened at Cappagh Road in Finglas, Dublin 11 on Sunday.

Shortly after 5pm, the man, who had been travelling on an e-scooter, was discovered on the road with serious injuries.

He was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, where his condition is described as critical.

A technical examination of the scene has been carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Any road users or pedestrians who were in the Cappagh Road area between Heathfield and Cappagh Hospital between 4.45pm and 5.05pm and may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.