Armagh lorry driver charged with manslaughter over deaths of 39 people in Essex

A 25-YEAR-old man has been charged with manslaughter as Essex police continue their investigation into the deaths of 39 people in the trailer of a lorry last week.

Maurice Robinson, of Laurel Drive, Craigavon, Northern Ireland, was arrested shortly after the discovery was made at the Waterglade Retail Park on Wednesday.

He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering.

Three other people have been arrested in connection with this investigation.

A 38 year-old man and a 38 year-old woman from Warrington and a 48 year-old man from Northern Ireland, who were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and manslaughter remain in custody.