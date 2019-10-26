This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 26 October, 2019
Armagh lorry driver charged with manslaughter over deaths of 39 people in Essex

Police are continuing to question a number of people.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 26 Oct 2019, 5:28 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

A 25-YEAR-old man has been charged with manslaughter as Essex police continue their investigation into the deaths of 39 people in the trailer of a lorry last week.

Maurice Robinson, of Laurel Drive, Craigavon, Northern Ireland, was arrested shortly after the discovery was made at the Waterglade Retail Park on Wednesday.

He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering.

Three other people have been arrested in connection with this investigation.

A 38 year-old man and a 38 year-old woman from Warrington and a 48 year-old man from Northern Ireland, who were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and manslaughter remain in custody.

Michelle Hennessy
