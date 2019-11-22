Northern Irish man arrested by UK police in connection with 39 Essex lorry deaths

Floral tributes left at the Waterglade Industrial Park last month.

Floral tributes left at the Waterglade Industrial Park last month.

A MAN FROM Northern Ireland has been arrested by UK police as part of investigations into the deaths of 39 people found dead in a trailer in Essex last month.

The 23-year-old was arrested in the early hours of this morning on the M40 motorway on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

The man was arrested by officers from Thames Valley Police in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire on behalf of Essex Police and he remains in custody.

All 39 people found dead in the back of the lorry last month have now been identified and are Vietnamese nationals.

The victims included 30 men, seven women and two boys aged 15 and 17.

The trailer had arrived into the UK via a ferry from Zeebrugge, Belgium.

British police as well as gardaí and the PSNI are continuing to investigate.