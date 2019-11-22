This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 22 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Northern Irish man arrested by UK police in connection with 39 Essex lorry deaths

The man was arrested on the M40 motorway in Buckinghamshire.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 22 Nov 2019, 10:47 AM
40 minutes ago 1,796 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4901925
Floral tributes left at the Waterglade Industrial Park last month.
Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Images
Floral tributes left at the Waterglade Industrial Park last month.
Floral tributes left at the Waterglade Industrial Park last month.
Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Images

A MAN FROM Northern Ireland has been arrested by UK police as part of investigations into the deaths of 39 people found dead in a trailer in Essex last month. 

The 23-year-old was arrested in the early hours of this morning on the M40 motorway on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration. 

The man was arrested by officers from Thames Valley Police in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire on behalf of Essex Police and he remains in custody. 

All 39 people found dead in the back of the lorry last month have now been identified and are Vietnamese nationals.

The victims included 30 men, seven women and two boys aged 15 and 17. 

The trailer had arrived into the UK via a ferry from Zeebrugge, Belgium.

British police as well as gardaí and the PSNI are continuing to investigate.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie