IRELAND EXPERIENCED AROUND 1,100 excess deaths during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, according to a new report by the Society of Actuaries in Ireland.

The analysis reveals “broadly no excess mortality in 2020″, but significantly more during the pandemic’s second year.

Excess mortality is defined as the difference between observed deaths and expected deaths.

Among various possible reasons why there was lower excess death in 2020, government-imposed restrictions stand out as one potential significant factor, the report suggests.

Linda Daly of the Society of Actuaries told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the introduction of the vaccine also “lessened the effects” of Covid-19 on mortality rates in 2021.

The report examines the level of excess all-cause mortality experienced in Ireland during the Covid-19 pandemic, offering some insights beyond the tally of reported fatalities.

The authors emphasise that, “whilst this report provides a numerical analysis of the deaths experienced in Ireland in 2020/2021, the Society is very much cognisant of the people behind these numbers and is mindful of those who suffered the loss of a loved one during this period”.

“It is important to note that there is not one definitive approach to calculating excess mortality – mainly because, whilst observed deaths will ultimately be a matter of record (i.e. they are objective), the calculation of expected deaths is dependent on the choice of methodology (i.e., it relies on professional judgement),” the authors warned.