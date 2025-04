BUSINESSMAN, FINE GAEL politician and former Bord Gáis chief executive John Mullins has died at the age of 57.

Mullins, executive chairman of the clean energy company Amarenco, passed away suddenly overnight following an unexpected illness.

Originally from Cork city, the businessman had been residing in Castlemartyr, east Cork, in recent years.

Mullins was CEO of Bord Gáis from 2007 to 2012 and held the role of president of the Cork Chamber of Commerce from 2011 to 2013.

He also sat on the board of directors at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. From 2013 to 2018, he served as chairman of the Port of Cork board.

Mullins had a long-standing asociation with Fine Gael – he was the party’s candidate for Ireland South in last year’s European elections, having been selected to run in place of the retiring Deirdre Clune.

He received 33,281 first-preference votes but did not secure a seat in the five-seat constituency.

Advertisement

Later, he pursued a Fine Gael nomination to run in Cork South Central, where the party aimed to hold onto the seat previously held by former Tánaiste Simon Coveney.

However, he was not selected as a candidate, and the seat was ultimately retained by Jerry Buttimer.

Paying tribute, Buttimer said that the pair had previous;ly played hurling together and worked with Fine Gael together.

“You could have great fun with him, great discussion,” Buttimer said.

“He was a man a huge academic prowess, but more importantly, and he was a man who was grounded, but he was just a great person that I had the privilege of knowing and working with.”

Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris led tributes this afternoon, stating that the late businessman was “motivated by a desire to do right by his native city”.

“It was an honour to know John, to soldier with him in politics, to canvass with him and I always found it a joy to be in his company,” Harris said.

He added that John was “a true son of Cork”.

Cork city councillor Tony Fitzgerald, who knew Mullins well, similarly described him as “a great man for Cork”.