THE GOVERNMENT HAS been told to get its act together after a request for emergency power generators to help citizens who are without power has yet to be fully fleshed out.

ESB’s updates have now indicated that power might not be restored in some remote parts of the country until 6 February, as crews continue their work to fix outages in badly-hit areas along the west coast of the country.

Approximately 250,000 premises are still without power, as of this morning, and a further 100,000 people do not have water. Potentially thousands of homes in rural parts of the country, who are not connected to water mains, are also impacted by outages.

A request for emergency aid from the EU was issued to by the Irish government on Saturday to assist with restoration works after Storm Éowyn.

Officials from Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands have since indicated that they can deliver the much-needed emergency generators to Ireland but requested more details, such as the voltages and quantity needed in the government’s request.

The Irish government has yet to respond to the EU, leaving the Danish, German and Dutch officials on standby for the time being.

The information has been widely shared online by Independent Ireland MEP Ciaran Mullooly, who has called on the government to get its act together and proceed with urgency.

ESB crews in Cork working to restore power outages yesterday. Michael O'Sullivan Michael O'Sullivan

The EU’s emergency response coordination centre grants urgent aid to member states and allies following natural disasters and other emergencies. It assisted in Greece and Italy after wildfires last year and with medical operations in Palestine.

According to statements issued to Mullooly, the centre contacted the Irish government on Wednesday, 22 January, and provided emergency reports, forecasted the potential damage that Storm Éowyn could cause and offered satellite mapping imagery.

It is the discretion of a member state’s government to request the activation of the Union Civil Protection Mechanism (emergency aid). The first request was made by the Irish government shortly after 4pm on Saturday, according to the same statements.

Irish European Commissioner Michael McGrath confirmed on X last night that the centre has received a request for a large number of mobile generators from Ireland and that the EU is in contact with “a number of member states” to fulfil the request.

He said he is in communication with the crisis management commissioner, Belgium’s Hadja Lahbib, as well as Ireland’s new Housing and Local Government Minister James Browne. McGrath did not detail the timing of the requests or responses.

Mullooly has said many of his constituents, in Midlands North West, have been left without electricity and water.

In an update yesterday afternoon, the MEP said: “Our ministers must get on top of this situation and get their act together on this situation because lots of people are in a very bad situation.”

100,000 people in the west , north west and midlands CANNOT be abandoned by the Government for another week - we need the Irish Government to act fast and accept help from Europe pic.twitter.com/uSso5oe13Q — Ciaran Mullooly MEP (@ciaranmullooly) January 26, 2025

“I find this inexplicable,” Mullooly said this morning, after receiving no update to the situation.

“Irish Water needs hundreds of generators to keep reservoirs open while waiting for the ESB to deal with unbelievable levels of damage. We desperately need those generators to maintain water and proper safety standards for half a million homes.”

The Journal has asked a spokesperson for the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage for a comment.