ONE OF EUROPE’S most senior military leaders has said that discussions are underway for Ireland to continue in a long term relationship with the EU Battlegroup.

The Irish Defence Forces are part of the 3,500 EU Battlegroup concept which is an emergency army detachment which can respond to crises in just seven days. As many as 139 Irish soldiers and their armoured vehicles are participating in the initiative for the next year.

Polish three star General Piotr Blazeusz, speaking to The Journal in Hungary as Irish soldiers took part in a major European military exercise, said that he is hopeful that Ireland will continue as a part of the programme.

Blazeusz is the head of Eurocorps which is an organisation that liaises between NATO and European military missions. Ireland is not a full member but is a so-called associated member of the organisation.

The Irish have joined German, Hungarian, Spanish, Sweden and other European nations on an exercise testing how quick they can deploy if the European Union decides to send them into a crisis location. The options include a natural disaster or a conflict zone.

While there has been chatter of a Ukraine deployment as part of a peacekeeping force, sources have said that now looks unlikely as the situation around a peace deal changes.

Sources have said that the possibility of a deployment to Africa as multiple conflicts rage there but now a more likely outcome is that if a major emergency develops they could go to provide security for humanitarian assistance.

Blazeusz said that high level discussions are continuing on whether Ireland will become a more permanent member of the EU Battlegroup.

It can be seen by some as an issue for Ireland as the State has an opt out for participating in a mutual defence pact as part of the EU Treaty.

Irish soldiers meeting the European Chiefs of Defence. Niall O'Connor / The Journal. Niall O'Connor / The Journal. / The Journal.

But Blazeusz said that Ireland’s move to remove the triple lock is a sign that the Government is looking to make faster decisions on participation and support missions.

He said that Ireland is mirroring changes that have also taken place in Sweden and in Finland, which recently ended their neutral military stance in response to the war in Ukraine.

“What I see you are also changing. For many years, you have been a neutral country, and you cherish your neutrality, but I think the changes in the security department are now forcing a lot of changes in your traditional approach. One of them is now that there is a discussion of getting out of this triple lock,” he said.

‘Faster decisions’

Blazeusz said that while Ireland is moving closer to military mechanisms that the decision making will still be made by politicians based in Dublin.

“There is a potential that we [the EU Battlegroup] might be used and that’s why I think Ireland also realises that you know to make faster this decision is making process.

“You are now talking about getting a rid of the Triple Lock but what’s important to remember is whether you join more military structures for the EU, like Euro Corps, for example, in the future potentially, the point is that at the end, still, it’s the political masters that decide whether this particular soldiers group unit will be employed anywhere abroad for any particular mission or not,” he said.

The Polish General said that the current EU Battlegroup mission is a key way for Ireland to increase its capability.

“I think this is a great benefit for the Irish Defense Forces, and I hope they will continue, because the next German led EU Battle Group will be in 2029 so it’s being discussed, no decisions yet, but I think that from the military point of view, it’s a great benefit for the Irish soldiers to participate and hone their skills and also see the equipment that other armed forces are using and potentially consider buying it,” he added.

Delphine Pronk is the chair of the powerful EU Defence and Security Committee which will be the body Lieutenant General Sean Clancy will report to when he takes over as EU military committee chair in June. She echoed the comments that it is for Ireland to decide if they deploy on military missions.

“We have seen an Irish contingent here to ensure close force protection. I’ve had the opportunity and the pleasure to also exchange with them, and they’re very professional, dedicated men and women.

“In the end, it is a political decision about what member states do to decide if and how to deploy. My message is clear. If we are acting together, we are stronger together.,” she said.

Common security

Colonel Robert Hurley. Niall O'Connor / The Journal Niall O'Connor / The Journal / The Journal

Colonel Robert Hurley is the Senior Irish Officer of both the Irish contingent with the EU Battlegroup and Irish personnel in its headquarters in Strasbourg.

Hurley said that there is a chance that Ireland will be deployed on a humanitarian mission in the next twelve months. He also echoed Blazeusz’s comments that it will be for the Dáil and the Government to decide if troops are deployed.

“Ireland have always been a very strong, supporter of the United Nations, so I can’t see any Irish government not supporting a humanitarian mission or a disaster relief in Africa.

“It’s what we’ve done since the inception of the United Nations, just that we would do it under the EU flag,” he added.

Hurley mentioned that Ireland has contributed “in a meaningful way” on EU missions such as rescue operations in the Mediterranean and in training troops in Mali in the war torn Sahel region of Africa.

“We’ve always been heavily involved in Common Security and Defense Policy, and this is just an extension of it, but this is a new sphere where it’s the response times are critical.

“We might be a small country, but I think we’re having a very positive effect here on this mission, in terms of our commitment to it.

“But it has also been a fantastic experience for personnel where they are getting training, they’re getting their new equipment, developing their capability.

“It’s just been a very positive experience for us, but it’s very important that Ireland as well, and the Defence Forces are committed to CSDP, moving forward, the world has changed. We’re part of the EU and we should follow that up with being fully committed to the common security and defence policy,” he added.