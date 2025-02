SINN FÉIN MEP Lynn Boylan has said that Israel refused to allow MEPs to travel through Israel to Palestine yesterday as part of an official European Parliament delegation, describing it as “an insult to all members of the EU”.

Boylan is the chair of the European Parliament Delegation for relations with Palestine. She was travelling with French MEP Rima Hassan, who is of Palestinian origin, and two senior EU officials.

“I was due to travel to Palestine today as part of an official European Parliament delegation, but was refused permission to travel by Israel, and deported,” Boylan said in a statement.

The aim of the trip was to assess how EU funds are spent in Palestine.

Boylan told RTÉ Radio that the mission had been flagged with Israel well in advance of her departure. “They knew I was coming,” she said.

“When we landed in Tel Aviv Airport, we were met at the door of the plane by a number of security officials. They then took us to interrogation room,” she told RTÉ.

“There were about 20 individuals, and we were filmed at all points by those individuals,” she said. She also said that Israeli authorities refused to answer any of their questions.

“They then took our phones away, they took our iPads, they searched our bags, they escorted us to the bathroom, and they held us there for about an hour and 40 minutes.”

Boylan said the Israeli authorities provided “very little information”.

“They took our passports as well, and we didn’t get our passports back until we arrived in Belgium last night, so they had held on to them.

“Initially, we just thought that Rima Hassan was being refused entry, even though, again, they were aware that she was travelling, and they had not flagged in advance of her boarding the plane or in the weeks leading up to this that she couldn’t travel.

“We didn’t realise that we were going to be also put back on the plane, because I was also with two officials from the European Parliament, very senior officials, until we were actually brought basically to the bridge, bringing us onto the plane.”

Boylan also described how passengers on board the flight back to Belgium shouted abuse at the delegation and filmed them as they waited to take off.

“For those civil servants to have their faces put out into the public domain, and is deeply concerning,” she said.

In her statement, Boylan said that “Israel’s blocking of MEPs and senior EU officials from travelling to Palestine is an insult to all in the EU”.

“The EU is the largest donor of support to Palestine and its officials and elected representatives must be able to be on the ground in Palestine as part of this work.

“Boylan said it was “particularly insulting” that the delegation was refused entry on the same day that the EU held a series of talks with Israel as part of the EU-Israel association council.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar was in Brussels for the talks yesterday.

“The EU must respond to this disgraceful conduct by Israel,” Boylan said, adding that the refusal ”poses a real issue for the diplomatic relationship between the EU and Israel”.

“European leaders must send a message to Israel and make it clear that they cannot continue to act without consequences.”

Boylan told RTÉ that she would be raising the incident with the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste, as well as with the president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola.