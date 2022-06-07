Poll: Do you vote in European elections?

EVERY FIVE YEARS, EU citizens vote for who they want to represent them in the European Parliament.

Ireland’s turnout for voting in European Parliament elections has been steadily decreasing over the past three elections.

Advertisement

2019’s turnout was 49.70%, just under the EU average of 50.66%. Ireland had the fourteenth-lowest turnout that year in a vote which happened in conjunction with a referendum on the easing of divorce restrictions and local elections. In comparison, Ireland had the seventh-lowest turnout ten years prior in the 2009 EU elections.

The next European elections will take place in 2024 and will mark the first vote since the UK left the EU.

This month, The Journal‘s Good Information Project is looking at Ireland’s relationship with the EU.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

So today we’re asking: Do you vote in European elections?

