#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 7 June 2022
Advertisement

Poll: Do you vote in European elections?

This month, The Good Information Project is looking at the EU and we want to hear from you.

By Jack White Tuesday 7 Jun 2022, 10:00 AM
15 minutes ago 1,109 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5778819
Image: Rolling News
Image: Rolling News

EVERY FIVE YEARS, EU citizens vote for who they want to represent them in the European Parliament.

Ireland’s turnout for voting in European Parliament elections has been steadily decreasing over the past three elections.

2019’s turnout was 49.70%, just under the EU average of 50.66%. Ireland had the fourteenth-lowest turnout that year in a vote which happened in conjunction with a referendum on the easing of divorce restrictions and local elections. In comparison, Ireland had the seventh-lowest turnout ten years prior in the 2009 EU elections.

The next European elections will take place in 2024 and will mark the first vote since the UK left the EU.

This month, The Journal‘s Good Information Project is looking at Ireland’s relationship with the EU. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

So today we’re asking: Do you vote in European elections?


Poll Results:

Yes (214)
No (44)
It depends/I can't vote  (10)



This work is also co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work are the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here

About the author:

About the author
Jack White
jackwhite@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie