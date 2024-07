THE EUROPEAN UNION has backed the decision by the International Court of Justice to label Israeli settlements in the Occupied Territories illegal.

In a statement, the EU’s High Representative found the ICJ’s advisory opinion to be “largely consistent” with EU positions.

It recognised that “the State of Israel’s continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory is unlawful and needs to be brought to an end as rapidly as possible”, and that Israel is under obligation to end its occupation as quickly as possible.

Advertisement

“In a world of constant and increasing violations of international law, it is our moral duty to reafirm our unwavering commitment to all ICJ decisions in a consistent manner, irrespective of the subject in question,” it said.

Earlier this week, the ICJ delivered an advisory opinion on the nature of Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, which, while non-binding, may have serious implications.

The court found that the transfer by Israel of settlers to the West Bank and East Jerusalem, as well as Israel’s maintenance of their presence, is contrary to the sixth paragraph of Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention.

“In light of the above, the Court reaffirms that the Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and the régime associated with them, have been established and are being maintained in violation of international law. The Court notes with grave concern reports that Israel’s settlement policy has been expanding since the Court’s Wall Advisory Opinion.”

The ruling comes as Israel’s campaign in Gaza reaches the end of its tenth month, with the region’s health ministry putting the death toll at over 38,000, mostly civilians.