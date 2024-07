A MAN WAS arrested last night outside Sprucefield, Co Down, as he watched the Euro 2024 final while driving.

In a statement, the PSNI said his phone, “was mounted on his steering wheel on top of the airbag.”

“He just so happened to be driving at 70mph on the motorway at the time and didn’t notice the Interceptors travelling alongside recording the evidence of his dangerous driving,” they said.

A second man was arrested in a separate incident while driving with a blood-alcohol content three times above the legal limit.

Spain were crowned European champions last night, beating England 2-1 at Berlin’s Olympiastadion.