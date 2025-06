WESTERN EUROPE IS currently grappling with an intense heatwave which may see temperatures surpass 42 degrees in parts this weekend.

This heatwave continues to intensify across Europe - the UK and France will experience incredible June temperature anomalies of between 12–16°C above normal. Extreme, dangerous heat for vulnerable groups. As the planet warms, these deadly events are becoming more frequent.… pic.twitter.com/uPPpcqLSUp — Peter Dynes (@PGDynes) June 17, 2025

The heatwave has impacted a number of countries in Europe, including Ireland, where temperatures, may soar to 29 degrees today.

On Sunday, the Portuguese town of Mértola hit 40.5 degrees, the country’s highest temperature this year, while several regions in Spain soared past 42 degrees. Similar temperature highs have been forecast for this weekend.

Across Greece, minimum nighttime temperatures have hovered stubbornly above 30°C, a dangerous threshold that leaves little respite from the heat.

The World Weather Attribution group warned that the current heatwave must be taken “extremely seriously”, as the probability of seeing temperatures above 32°C in parts of Europe during June has increased 100-fold since the pre-industrial era.

Europe experienced its warmest year on record in 2024 and excess temperatures are estimated to have killed tens of thousands of people in recent years.

During the summer of 2022, more than 60,000 people across Europe died as a result of extreme heat. Even in the following summer, which was significantly cooler, over 47,000 heat-related deaths were recorded.

Severe weather events, intensified by global warming and human-driven carbon emissions, caused €18.2 billion in damages, with flooding accounting for 85% of the total.

The last ten years have been the warmest ten years on record.

Forecasters say the extreme heat on the continent that has been seen in recent weeks is intensifying.

A strong ridge of high pressure over western Europe is pulling in hot, dry air from the south, with France, Italy, the Benelux countries, and western Germany bracing for highs in the mid to upper 30s in the coming days.

Current temperatures across France. Meteociel Meteociel

Paris is expected to reach 35 degrees today, while Rome could touch 38 degrees.

Madrid may remain near or above 37 degrees every day next week.

In the UK, temperatures may reach 34 degrees tomorrow.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Thunderstorms across parts of northern England and Wales



Saturday 1500 – Sunday 0400



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/5jeHHHG7Ee — Met Office (@metoffice) June 20, 2025

The UK’s Met Office has also issued a thunderstorm warning for parts of northern England, the Midlands and Wales from tomorrow afternoon into Sunday, as the heat and humidity is expected to fuel torrential downpours.

The hot, dry conditions are fuelling a sharp increase in wildfires.

In the UK alone, firefighters have responded to more than 500 wildfires this year, a 717% increase compared to the same period in 2024, according to the National Fire Chiefs Council.

Weather authorities across Europe, including Met Éireann, are urging the public to avoid lighting fires outdoors and to dispose of glass bottles carefully, as they can ignite dry vegetation.

