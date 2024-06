THE VOTES IN the European elections have been cast and counting is (still) underway.

73 candidates across three constituencies sought a place in Europe to fill Ireland’s 14 seats.

Four of those seats are in Dublin, with five in the Midlands North West constituency and five in the South constituency.

So far, five MEPs have been elected – four in Dublin and one in Ireland South.

We’ll be updating this page with the list of elected MEPs in each constituency as the results roll in.

You can also visit our results centre for a detailed breakdown of how each count plays out.

Dublin

Barry Andrews, Fianna Fáil

Regina Doherty, Fine Gael

Lynn Boylan, Sinn Féin

Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, Labour

Midlands North West

No candidate yet deemed elected. Five seats left to fill.

South

Seán Kelly, Fine Gael

Four seats left to fill.

Additional reporting by Jane Moore