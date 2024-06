GERMANY AND SCOTLAND are to face off in the first match of the 2024 men’s UEFA Euro championship, at 8 pm our time.

There’s a big weekend of soccer ahead as Hungary and Switzerland will play in the next group stages match on Saturday at 2 pm, with two more matches that evening, and the England team is amongst those making their start in the competition on Sunday.

Ireland has failed to qualify for the tournament for the fourth time in a row, unfortunately.

There will still be plenty of good soccer to see though, so, we want to know, will you be watching the Euros?